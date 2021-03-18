European Parliament Condemns Turkey’s Use of Mercenaries in Karabakh

BRUSSELS (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The European Parliament has firmly condemned Turkey’s use of Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In a resolution marking 10 years after the uprising in Syria, the Parliament on March 16 cited the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chair countries — Russia, France and the United States — as saying that Turkey has transferred Syrian mercenaries to Karabakh.

In the war against Artsakh (Karabakh), Turkey supported Azerbaijan militarily, also by transferring terrorist mercenaries from the Middle East to fight against Karabakh. Armenia was the first to report on Turkey’s deployment of thousands of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan. International media publications followed suit, as did reactions from France, Russia, Iran and Syria. The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has already unveiled footage from the interrogation of two such terrorists captured on the front.

The resolution called on Turkey “to withdraw its troops from Northern Syria which it is illegally occupying outside of any UN mandate; condemns Turkey’s illegal transfers of Kurdish Syrians from occupied Northern Syria to Turkey for detention and prosecution in violation of Turkey’s international obligations under the Geneva Conventions; urges that all Syrian detainees who have been transferred to Turkey be immediately repatriated to the occupied territories in Syria; is worried that Turkey’s ongoing displacements could amount to ethnic cleansing against the Syrian Kurdish population; stresses that Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation has jeopardized peace in Syria, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean; firmly condemns Turkey’s use of Syrian mercenaries in conflicts in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, in violation of international law.”