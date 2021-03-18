Karabakh Foreign Minister Meets OSCE Chief in Yerevan

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) David Babayan, who is on a working visit to Armenia, met in Yerevan with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Tuesday, March 16, the Karabakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan and other officials participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict were discussed. Babayan stressed the need to resume the negotiation process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with the aim of finding a comprehensive and fair settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

Babayan also briefed the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the humanitarian consequences of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and international terrorists against Artsakh. The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh called the immediate return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan to their homeland an urgent task. Babayan noted the inadmissibility of using the suffering of people, both those who are in captivity and their relatives, as a political bargaining chip. The Foreign Minister of Artsakh called on the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to exert all necessary efforts to ensure that Azerbaijan unquestioningly complies with its obligations under international humanitarian law.