Philly I-95 Billboard Questions Armenian Peacefulness

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (Facebook) – A billboard recently appeared on the I-95 North freeway before the central Philadelphia exit stating “Azerbaijanis (and Turks) are ready to live in harmony with Armenians. ‘How about Armenians?’.” It also states “paid for by MÜSAİD USA,” which is an organization of Turkish-American businessmen and industrialists.

Armenians upset by this insinuation, especially in the context of attacks on Armenians and their institutions in the US last year (San Francisco, Boston, and even Philadelphia), are contacting the billboard company Lamar Advertising by phone (610) 779-9421 or its representative Rick Zitkovic by email (rzitkovic@lamar.com) to protest.

See for example this Tweet:

@LamarOOH Shame on you. Your policy specifically states you reject advertising that is inaccurate & misleading. Why did you allow this billboard in Philadelphia? #Azerbaijan does NOT want to live in harmony. They waged a brutal war against Armenians and are committing genocide. pic.twitter.com/mnm8Ew6B5W — AniPhilly (@AniPhilly) February 12, 2021

— Aram Arkun