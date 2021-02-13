Pashgian Brothers Fine Oriental Rugs Recognized by Pasadena as Legacy Business

PASADENA, Calif. (pasadenanow.com) – The Pasadena City Council recognized Pashgian Brothers Fine Oriental Rugs, established in 1889 and moved to Pasadena after the turn of the 20th century, as one of the two first legacy businesses of the city.

The Legacy Business Program is an attempt by the city to support businesses that have been in Pasadena for at least 50 years and have contributed to the city in a unique way. Mayor Victor Gordo said at the January 25 city council meeting that the pandemic is challenging small local businesses economically.

The city will recognize the businesses in its newsletter and social media platforms, while the business owners will receive accomodations and a window decal announcing it is a legacy business.