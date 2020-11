Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan Resigns

YEREVAN – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan submitted his resignation on November 16, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Nagdalyan. Mnatsakanyan was foreign minister from May 2018. A career diplomat, he worked himself up the ranks and previously held many important positions in the Armenian Foreign Ministry, including ambassador to the United Nations and deputy foreign minister.

The turmoil in the Armenian government and society continues due to the disastrous Karabakh war.