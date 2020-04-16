Philanthropist Artemis Nazarian Dies

  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. – Philanthropist Artemis Nazarian passed away on April 9 at the age of 88 as a result of complications from coronavirus infection. She was well known to Armenians throughout the world as a modest yet unwavering supporter, together with her husband, Nazar Nazarian, of a variety of Armenian institutions.

Born in Aleppo, Syria in 1932 as Artemis Topjian, she came with her family to Boston at the age of 2. She learned Armenian at the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) building in Watertown. Her maternal uncle Garabed (Charlie) H. Sulahian was an important leader of the ADL and chairman of its District Committee of the US and Canada for many years.

As was her Armenian patriotism, her dedication to the Armenian Church was inculcated by her family. She had five clergymen in her family, including former Jerusalem Patriarch-Elect and Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America Archbishop Tiran Nersoyan.

She attended Boston University on a full scholarship and graduated cum laude, becoming the first woman graduate of the College of Business Administration in accounting. She began working at the firm of Haskins and Sells. In 1954, she married Nazar Nazarian, who continued in the footsteps of his father, Levon, as a successful businessman and philanthropist. She in turn became the accountant for her husband’s businesses and they set up their home in the New York area.

The couple had two children, Levon and Seta. In addition to being a devoted mother, Artemis was an accomplished pianist and a knitter whose creations won various awards. She was known as a warm and friendly person who loved to tell jokes and stories.

Together, Artemis and Nazar Nazarian played a critical role in supporting so many Armenian institutions throughout the world. The list starts with the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin, which they unwaveringly championed over the decades, and goes on to include many individual Armenian churches, schools, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), and Armenian cultural organizations. The two of them were an unshakeable pillar during times of crisis, and their philanthropy has saved many lives while improving others.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association has been one of those organizations which has been much better able to carry out its mission thanks to this unwavering support. Its educational activities, publications and assistance to Armenian communities in the Middle East, Armenia and Artsakh have been made more potent and effective as a result.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator and Baikar newspapers published by the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, have been modernized and expanded in scope in part as a result of the help of the Nazarians.

Artemis and Nazar Nazarian

Artemis in particular was interested in supporting education and helped found numerous scholarships via the AGBU, as well as the Artemis Nazarian Preschool of the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Los Angeles. She endowed a scholarship at Boston University’s Business School with priority given to students of Armenian descent.

Artemis’ generosity revealed itself in all aspects of life. She gave money to countless people in need, drove elderly or incapacitated patients to their doctor’s appointments through the organization Friends in Service Helping (FISH), and served for many years as treasurer of the Englewood Woman’s Club.

Even with all of her accomplishments, Artemis’s greatest pride and joy was always her family, especially her grandchildren: Seta’s sons William and Nicholas, and Levon and his wife Claudia’s children Matthew, Daniela, and Gregory. Artemis’s relentless positivity, wisdom, wit and love will live in their hearts forever. When the grandchildren were younger, Artemis spent countless hours reciting nursery rhymes to them by memory. As they got older, they learned her famous stories and soaked up her practical wisdom and stoicism — exemplified by having her tonsils removed in the kitchen of her childhood home without anesthetic.

Artemis is survived by her husband Nazar, children, grandchildren, her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Hrand Joseph and Karen Topjian, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Leona Boodakian, in 2008.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

For more information and photos, see https://www.rememberingartemis.com/. Donations in lieu flowers can be made to the AGBU Artemis Nazarian Memorial Scholarship for Performing Arts at www.agbu.org/artemisnazarian.

 

