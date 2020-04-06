Armenia Built New Infectious Disease Module at Nork Hospital in Ten Days: Video Clip

YEREVAN – Health Minister Arsen Torosyan announced on April 2 that Armenia built a new module for infectious disease patients with 42 rooms in ten days as part of the Republican Nork Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital in Yerevan.

The module will allow the isolation of patients infected but with no symptoms or suspected of infection with Covid-19. The Nork Hospital itself was proclaimed reserved on March 13 solely for treatment of coronavirus patients.