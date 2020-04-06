  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
Construction of the new section of Nork Hospital in Yerevan
Armenia & KarabakhVideos

Armenia Built New Infectious Disease Module at Nork Hospital in Ten Days: Video Clip

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
53
0

YEREVAN – Health Minister Arsen Torosyan announced on April 2 that Armenia built a new module for infectious disease patients with 42 rooms in ten days as part of the Republican Nork Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital in Yerevan.

The module will allow the isolation of patients infected but with no symptoms or suspected of infection with Covid-19. The Nork Hospital itself was proclaimed reserved on March 13 solely for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Module 02.04.2020

🏠 10 օրում ստացանք այս 42 սպասասենյակ ունեցող մոդուլը իրենց ախտորոշմանը սպասող պացիենտների համար։

Posted by Arsen Torosyan on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association Ready to Help Those in Need, Donates Masks to Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.