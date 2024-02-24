‘Armenia, My Home’ Premieres on PBS Stations Across the Country

NEW YORK —PBS is set to captivate audiences with the premiere of “Armenia, My Home,” a spectacular visual journey through Armenia, premiering February 27 on PBS (check local listings). From filmmaker Andrew Goldberg, the documentary promises viewers a breathtaking exploration of Armenia’s rich cultural tapestry, featuring stunning cinematography, striking archival photographs, incredible interviews, and vibrant music.

The documentary, narrated by Andrea Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), features prominent voices from the Armenian diaspora including actor Eric Bogosian (“Succession”); author Chris Bohjalian (HBO’s “The Flight Attendant”); Pulitzer Prize-winning author Peter Balakian (Black Dog of Fate); journalist Araksya Karapetyan (“Good Day LA”), author Dawn Anahid Mackeen (The Hundred-Year Walk); Conan O’Brien’s famed assistant Sona Movsesian; and Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of NY. Additional voices include educator Dottie Bengoian, internationally renowned artist Michael Aram, comedian Vahe Berberian, and scholars Ron Suny and Salpi Ghazarian.

“Armenia, My Home” celebrates the modern-day, independent Armenian Republic and its people, and offers a lens into the nearly 3,000-year-old storied past of the world’s first Christian nation. From medieval monasteries nestled in northern forests to the spectacular Hellenistic temple of Garni, the documentary takes viewers on a compelling journey through Armenia’s diverse landscapes. Sweeping from the Caucasian mountains with stunning views of the peaks of Mount Ararat, “Armenia, My Home” seamlessly blends the epic with the every day, evoking the deep emotions felt by Armenian Americans for a heritage that has endured for millennia. The film incorporates the spiritual charm of Armenian music throughout, telling a story that resonates with the fusion of East and West.

“For so many that we interviewed in this film, Armenia is more than a country, it’s a part of who they are – a community that has survived and flourished, despite untold enemies who sought to conquer them. This is more than a story of a nation, it is the story of some of the most resilient people alive,” stated director Andrew Goldberg.

“It’s an honor to narrate this documentary exploring Armenia’s storied past and vibrant culture,” said Emmy Award-winning actress Andrea Martin. “As an Armenian-American, I am deeply connected to our ancient history and thrilled to be partnering on this project.”

Filmed using state-of-the-art cameras and drones, a team of cinematographers known for their work on films like “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the upcoming “Mad Max Furiosa” has revolutionized the visual representation of Armenia. This groundbreaking approach provides viewers with, quite simply, the most impressive visual showing of Armenia ever made.