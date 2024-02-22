  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

Sergey Edilyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Sergey Edilyan Appointed Honorary Consul of Armenia in Cleveland

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
41
0

WASHINGTON — The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the USA informs that by order of the minister of foreign affairs of Armenia, Sergey Edilyan has been appointed the honorary consul of the Republic of Armenia in the Cleveland, Ohio metropolitan area. The Office of the Honorary Council will promote Armenian-American cultural, trade and economic relations.

Edilyan was born in Yerevan, Armenia in 1977 to a family of lawyers. After graduating from law school in Yerevan, he practiced law at Yerevan State Prosecutor’s Office and then at the Court of General Jurisdiction of the First Instance of Yerevan City.

In 2000, Edilyan moved to the United States, where he received his Executive MBA from Cleveland State University. At present, he is the president of the manufacturing company Alpha Tek Automation, Inc. and American Truck Equipment.

He serves as a St. Gregory of Narek parish member and plays an active role in the Armenian community in Cleveland, Ohio. Edilyan is married to Irina Grigoryan. They are raising three children; Arman, Anri, and Catherine.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Diplomats
People: Sergey Edliyan
