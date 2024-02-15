Mirzoyan Meets with EU’s Borrell in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia and the European Union have decided to launch work on an ambitious new partnership agenda, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Brussels on February 13.

“This decision sends us a strong signal of mutual interest in a new strategic phase in our relations and will provide a clear roadmap and vision for the way forward,” he said, adding that “the future starts today.”

Borrell welcomed the steps taken by Armenia in the fight against corruption and urged Armenia to further address the challenges in the fight against discrimination, hate speech and disinformation.

He also congratulated Armenia on becoming the 124th state party of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, describing it as a “very important and courageous decision.”

“We discussed options to start visa liberalization dialogue,” Borrell said, encouraging Armenia to step up reforms to progress in the issue.

He reiterated EU’s commitment to support Armenia’s participation in the Black Sea Electricity Cable project and other regional connectivity projects.