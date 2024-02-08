  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
06

Week

Latest articles of the week
Vankasar Church in Martakert as it was
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijan removed cross from church in Artsakh’s Martakert

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
51
0

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Photos posted on Azerbaijani social media platforms on February 6 show the cross of the Vankasar Church in Artsakh’s Martakert region has been removed.

The Azerbaijani propaganda machine falsely claims the church was originally the heritage of Caucasian Albania, Cultural Ombudsman of Hayk Hovik Avanesov warns.

“This is yet another evidence that Azerbaijan is carrying out state-sponsored cultural genocide in occupied Artsakh,” he wrote on Facebook.

Vankasar Church now, with the cross removed

Avanesov cited Article 4 of the 1954 Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict which prohibits any act of vandalism, theft, robbery or misappropriation of cultural property in any form, and also imposes an absolute ban on any acts of revenge against cultural property.

“Moreover, according to PACE [Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe] Resolution 2583, denying the Armenian cultural heritage and attributing them to Caucasian Albanians was recognized as an ‘Azerbaijani fiction,’” the expert added.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Senators Markey, Cassidy Introduce Resolution Seeking Information on Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Violations
Next Governor Healey Nominates Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian to Supreme Judicial Court
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.