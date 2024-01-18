  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Armenia & KarabakhInternational

UK House of Lords Committee Holds Hearing on Karabakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LONDON (Public Radio of Armenia) — The International Relation and Defence Committee of House of Lords held a hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations on January 10. During the hearing, Thomas de Waal and Marina Nagai were invited to give their independent opinions questions raised by the House of Lords committee peers.

The Armenian National Committee of UK participated in the hearing with the presence of its Chairperson Annette Moskofian. Previously, ANC-UK sent briefings to be distributed to the committee members on War crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide, Destruction of Cultural and Religious heritage and POWs and illegal abductees. ANC-UK also asked Luis Moreno Ocampo, Lemkin Institute, the Tatoyan Foundation, the Echmiadzin, HART and Global Witness to submit reports to the committee ahead of the session.

