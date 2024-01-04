Pashinyan Receives Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia/Armenpress) — The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the delegation led by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to the Republic of Armenia, on December 27.

“I am happy for the high-level contacts and mutual visits that we see between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is important not only for the further development of our bilateral relations, but also in the sense of being more understandable to each other in our foreign relations and policies in general. Of course, we constantly discuss the issues of the bilateral agenda and I am glad that a working and sincere atmosphere has been established in these discussions. I also know that you had a productive discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and you have active, intensive working contacts, which I am also happy about. I would also like to hear from you about the agenda and expected results of the visit,” said the Prime Minister.

Iran’s Foreign Minister first conveyed to Pashinyan the warm greetings of the President of the Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. “The President asked me to warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the Republic of Armenia on New Year and Christmas. Your Excellency, I am very happy to meet you. We had a very good, constructive and useful discussion with my colleague, Foreign Minister Mr. [Ararat] Mirzoyan. Today we are in the Republic of Armenia to once again emphasize the attention we pay to bilateral relations and their importance. Our assessment is that both countries are on the right track. We are witnessing the development of relations in the political, economic, cultural, educational and humanitarian spheres. along with that, we also pay special attention to deepening the relations,” Amir-Abdollahian noted.

The two discussed a number of issues related to the Armenian-Iranian cooperation agenda. In particular, reference was made to the deepening of bilateral trade and economic ties, the projects implemented and planned in the near future in infrastructure, as well as in other fields.

The parties also exchanged ideas on topics of regional significance, including the processes surrounding the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the unblocking of regional transport communication channels based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality and reciprocity, the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the RA government. Iran’s Foreign Minister noted that his country supports the unblocking process based on the above-mentioned principles, particularly the “Crossroads of Peace” project.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia, during a joint press conference, conveying congratulations to the Armenian people on behalf of the government and parliament of Iran for the upcoming New Year and Christmas.