Yerevan Won’t Rule Out CSTO Exit

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia could leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) due to the Russian-led alliance’s reluctance to openly support it in the conflict with Azerbaijan, a leading member of the ruling Civil Contract party said on Monday, November 27.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also did not rule out such a possibility on Friday one day after boycotting a summit of the leaders of Russia and other CSTO member states held in Minsk. He again accused the CSTO of not honoring its security obligations to Armenia.

“There is a defined situation in which we would definitely leave [the CSTO,]” Gevorg Papoyan, the deputy chairman of Civil Contract’s governing board, told journalists. “We don’t have that situation yet.”

“But there is also a situation where we would definitely participate in those [CSTO] meetings. There is no such situation either,” he said, alluding to an effective freeze on Armenia’s participation in the alliance’s activities.

Papoyan did not specify those “situations.” Nor did he say if Pashinyan’s government wants to obtain security guarantees from Western powers before officially reorienting Armenia’s towards the United States and the European Union.