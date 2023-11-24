Communique of the Founders of the Future Armenian

Dear compatriots,

The latest developments in Armenia and Artsakh once again demonstrated the importance of forming a pan-Armenian unified vision and action.

As a result of the brutal and persistent policy of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan, the entire population of Artsakh was forced to leave its homeland within a few days. Prominent Artsakh statesmen, including former presidents as well as former State Minister and co-founder of the Future Armenian Ruben Vardanyan, were arrested and transferred to Baku. One of the ancient cradles of the Armenian civilization is left without its indigenous population for the first time in 25 centuries.

Today the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Armenia are severely endangered, the fundamental rights of the Artsakh people remain neglected, and, perhaps equally critical, a prevailing sense of apathy within both Armenian society and the diaspora threatens to impede national consolidation. The inability of the current Armenian administration to confront these challenges further exacerbates the situation.

To effectively solve all these and many other critical issues we face, it has become crucial to develop a unified vision for the future, institute responsible management, bridge the existing gap in effective mechanisms for the engagement of able professionals and resources in Armenia and within the diaspora.

We are dedicated to continuing our declared mission of shaping the future together. We emphasize the importance of the coordination of efforts and the deeper and wider engagement of Armenians and our friends worldwide in the collective search for durable solutions.