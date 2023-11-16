  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo with Luis Moreno Ocampo, at left
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Paris Mayor Condemns Azerbaijan for Destroying Karabakh’s Armenian Heritage, Arresting its Officials

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
PARIS (News.am) — The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, in  a post on Twitter (X) on November 7, detailed her discussions with the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo.

“The tragedy continues in Armenia. Azerbaijan is guilty of arbitrarily arresting the former officials of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and destroying the Armenian heritage in this territory.

“Yesterday I had the opportunity to discuss it with Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the author of the report on the process of genocide carried out by Azerbaijan during the blockade of Lachin corridor.

“Our thoughts are with the casualties, their families, 100,000 [Armenian] refugees and political prisoners held by Azerbaijan. On December 10, on the occasion of international Human Rights Day, I will hand honorary citizenship of Paris to the representatives of Artsakh Armenians.

“Also, Paris calls for the immediate release of all Armenian captives being held by Azerbaijan,” Hidalgo wrote.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ArtsakhAzerbaijanFrance
