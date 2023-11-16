  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

UK Minister Timothy Minto, left, with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia cut the ribbon.
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

New Armenian Embassy in UK officially inaugurated in London

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LONDON (Public Radio of Armenia) — The new site of the Armenian Embassy in the United Kingdom was officially inaugurated on November 13 during the official visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to the United Kingdom. UK Minister of State for Business and Trade Timothy Minto attended the ceremony on behalf of the UK government.

“This embassy is a beacon of friendship and cooperation between our peoples, and this building is a bridge that connects not only our governments, but also our economies, our cultures and our peoples. Today, when we cut the ribbon, we are not only announcing the opening of the building, but also laying a new foundation for the deepening of our relations,” Minister Mirzoyan aid in his opening remarks.

The Armenian flag flies at the new embassy.

“We reaffirm our commitment to deepen our political dialogue, our economic and cultural ties. But also, by an interesting coincidence, immediately after this opening ceremony, we are preparing for the launch of a new level of our relations, the strategic dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom,” he added.

The attendees also made a note in the guest book of the embassy, where Mirzoyan wrote: “For about three decades, Armenia and the United Kingdom have made efforts to develop bilateral relations. I am sure that the new Armenian Embassy will provide an opportunity to deepen the existing foundations in the coming decades, revealing new perspectives, facing modern challenges and threats. The location of the Armenian Embassy in this building in the heart of London demonstrates our willingness to deepen and give new momentum to Armenian-British relations for the benefit of our two peoples.”

