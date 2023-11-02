  TOP STORIES WEEK   44
 

The detained Karabakh leaders, including former Artsakh Foreign Minister Ruben Vardanyan, center. (Trend photo)
ICRC Visits Former Karabakh Leaders

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku Delegation representatives this week visited Nagorno-Karabakh former presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, former minister of state Ruben Vardanyan, former foreign minister David Babayan, former Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan and former National Assembly speaker Davit Ishkhanyan.

“The visit took place on October 20, within the framework of ICRC standard procedures. The detainees were given an opportunity to contact their relatives,” Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenpress.

“During October, the ICRC representatives once again visited all previously arrested Armenians in Azerbaijan. Visits will be continuous,” added Amatuni.

 

