Obituary: Edgar Danielyan, Victim of Horrific Artsakh Fuel Depot Explosion

The Tufenkian Foundation team this week announced the death of a colleague, Edgar Danielyan.

Edgar has been a part of the Tufenkian Foundation team for 18 years, serving in various capacities, including as the manager of the organization’s Artsakh projects. He tragically lost his life in the explosion at a fuel depot near Stepanakert on September 25, which claimed many lives and injured many more.

Edgar’s dedication to his work was unwavering. He started as a driver and worked his way up, always striving for the highest quality and effectiveness in our projects. His love for his homeland, Artsakh, was evident in everything he did. Whether it was rebuilding homes damaged in the 2016 and 2020 Artsakh Wars, aiding in resettlement efforts, or addressing food security issues, Edgar’s commitment was unmatched.

During the 2020 Artsakh War, Edgar was not content to stand on the sidelines. From the onset of the war, he took up arms, defending his homeland and his people with courage and determination. Edgar has also participated in the 2016 4-day war.

Beyond his professional life, he was a loving husband and a proud father to his two daughters. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and a dear friend and colleague to all who knew him.

During a small ceremony last year where the foundation handed over the keys to a renovated home to a 2020 Artsakh War veteran and his family, Edgar expressed his unwavering commitment: “We will continue to stand by the people of Artsakh, especially our wounded heroes.” These words were a testament to his character and dedication to our mission.