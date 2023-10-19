Pashinyan Addresses EU Parliament, Blasts ‘Armenia’s Allies’

STRASBOURG, France (Azatutyun/PanArmenian.net) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan denounced Russian peacekeepers for not preventing the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh and seemingly accused Russia of using Armenia’s conflict with Azerbaijan to try to topple him in a speech delivered at the European Parliament on October 17.

Pashinyan addressed the European Parliament’s legislative body amid Yerevan’s deepening rift with Moscow, its long-time ally locked in a geopolitical standoff with the West.

“Democracy in Armenia … continues to receive strong blows that follow an almost exactly repeated scenario. foreign aggression, then the inaction of Armenia’s security allies, then attempts to use the war or the humanitarian situation or external security threats to subvert Armenia’s democracy and sovereignty by inciting internal instability with hybrid techniques directed by external forces,” he said.

Pashinyan pointed to Azerbaijan’s September 19-20 military offensive in Karabakh which caused a mass exodus of the region’s ethnic Armenian population and sparked renewed anti-government protests in Yerevan.

“As hundreds of thousands of Armenians were fleeing from Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia, our security allies not only did not help us but also made public calls for regime change in Armenia,” he said. “But the people of Armenia united for their own independence, sovereignty, democracy, and another conspiracy against our state failed.”

Pashinyan already implicitly accused Moscow of fomenting the angry street protests against his rule in the immediate aftermath of the Azerbaijani assault. Their organizers and participants blamed him for Baku’s takeover of Karabakh, saying that he precipitated it with his recognition of Azerbaijani sovereignty over the region.