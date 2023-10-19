  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 17, 2023.
Armenia & Karabakh

Pashinyan Addresses EU Parliament, Blasts ‘Armenia’s Allies’

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
STRASBOURG, France (Azatutyun/PanArmenian.net) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan denounced Russian peacekeepers for not preventing the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh and seemingly accused Russia of using Armenia’s conflict with Azerbaijan to try to topple him in a speech delivered at the European Parliament on October 17.

Pashinyan addressed the European Parliament’s legislative body amid Yerevan’s deepening rift with Moscow, its long-time ally locked in a geopolitical standoff with the West.

“Democracy in Armenia … continues to receive strong blows that follow an almost exactly repeated scenario. foreign aggression, then the inaction of Armenia’s security allies, then attempts to use the war or the humanitarian situation or external security threats to subvert Armenia’s democracy and sovereignty by inciting internal instability with hybrid techniques directed by external forces,” he said.

Pashinyan pointed to Azerbaijan’s September 19-20 military offensive in Karabakh which caused a mass exodus of the region’s ethnic Armenian population and sparked renewed anti-government protests in Yerevan.

“As hundreds of thousands of Armenians were fleeing from Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia, our security allies not only did not help us but also made public calls for regime change in Armenia,” he said. “But the people of Armenia united for their own independence, sovereignty, democracy, and another conspiracy against our state failed.”

Pashinyan already implicitly accused Moscow of fomenting the angry street protests against his rule in the immediate aftermath of the Azerbaijani assault. Their organizers and participants blamed him for Baku’s takeover of Karabakh, saying that he precipitated it with his recognition of Azerbaijani sovereignty over the region.

Pashinyan again sought to shift the blame to Moscow, saying that the Karabakh Armenians fled their homeland due to the “inaction of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.” President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have defended the peacekeepers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Pashinyan late last month of seeking to ruin Russian-Armenian relations and reorient his country towards the West. Earlier in September, it deplored “a series of unfriendly steps” taken by Yerevan.

Moscow has also been critical of Western efforts to broker an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal, saying that their main purpose is to drive Russia out of the South Caucasus. Putin offered last week to host fresh talks between Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Pashinyan signaled on Tuesday that he still prefers the Western mediation and hopes it will result in an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty soon. He noted that he and Aliyev are due to meet in Brussels together with EU head Charles Michel later this year.

Pashinyan further stated that he wants to deepen Armenia’s ties with the EU “as much as the European Union finds it possible.”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

EU ‘Unconditionally’ Supports Armenia

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that the European Union “unconditionally” supports Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders.

Metsola made the remarks during a joint news conference with Pashinyan, maintaining that hosting Pashinyan at the Parliament proves that the bloc is “faithful to Armenia and you are faithful to the European family.”

“The European neighborhood, now more than ever, is unstable and insecure, Armenia is the best partner within the framework of the Eastern Neighborhood of the EU, and we express unconditional support for Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders,” Metsola said.

She added that they adopted a resolution two weeks ago, where they condemned the Azerbaijani military attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, and now the attention should be focused on the resumption of honest and fair negotiations, they call to respect the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, the active participation of the international community. She said international guarantees for Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh for some time can help peace and reconciliation.

