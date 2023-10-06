ICRC Receives Hundreds of Calls from Karabakh Citizens Searching for Missing Persons

YEREVAN (News.am) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported on October 2 receiving hundreds of calls daily from people from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) searching for their missing relatives. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, made this announcement in response to inquiries from the media outlet Azatutyun.

ICRC representatives continue their efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh and are prepared to facilitate the transportation of vulnerable citizens to Armenia. However, the ICRC did not provide specific figures regarding the number of alerts received or the total number of people considered missing.

In addition to assisting in the search for missing persons, the ICRC is involved in the retrieval of remains from Artsakh. Zara Amatuni reported that the organization transported 33 sets of remains to Armenia on the previous day.