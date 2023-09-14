  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
37

Week

Latest articles of the week
Yaron Weiss spoke out against the letter by the Rabbinical Center of Europe.
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

European Rabbis Face Criticism over Statement Seeking to Downplay Ongoing Crisis in Karabakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
60
0

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — European rabbis affiliated with the Rabbinical Center of Europe (RCE) have faced strong criticism over their latest statement seeking to downplay the scale of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno Karabakh.

A group of 50 senior leading European rabbis have expressed their concerns regarding the usage of terms such as “genocide” in reference to the situation the native Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh is facing.

“Expressions such as ‘ghetto’, ‘genocide’, ‘holocaust’ and others are inappropriate to be part of the jargon used in any kind of political disagreement. Usage of these terms belittles the terrible suffering experienced by the victims of the horrific holocaust and the Jewish people at large, which still bears the indescribable pain of the largest tragedy ever experienced by a single group,” wrote the rabbis in the letter addressed to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan. The rabbis are also expressing their concern over Armenia’s close ties with Iran, a country, they say, “incessantly openly and publicly calls for its destruction of the only Jewish country in the world.”

In their letter, the rabbis call upon the Armenian leadership to “explicitly and unequivocally clarify that the Armenian people recognizes and honors the terrible human suffering undergone by the Jewish people” and to stop “belittling the extent of the Jewish people’s suffering to further any political interest through incessantly using phrases associated with the Holocaust suffered by the Jewish people.”

Not only the Armenian authorities, but also representatives of the international community, several reports and statements from independent international organizations and human rights groups have been alerting about Azerbaijan’s ongoing policy in Nagorno Karabakh, which is genocidal in its essence. In a recent report the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo argued that there is “a reasonable basis to believe Azerbaijan is currently committing a genocide against the indigenous Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh.

“As a grandson of Holocaust survivors, a remnant of a family that was almost completely exterminated, I condemn the cynical self-appropriation of the memory of the Holocaust victims by that group of rabbis. The tragedy of our people should have been instructing this group of rabbis about the duty of supporting other nations who are in danger. The government of Azerbaijan violates the agreements it signed and decrees starvation on a population of 120,000 Armenians (Including 30,000 children), with the intention of wipe out the Armenian population of Artsakh,” Israeli activist and analyst on South Caucasus affairs Yaron Weiss said in response to the statement.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“It is no less unfortunate that a group of rabbis chose to hold a conference next November in Azerbaijan, a country that is known to be a serial human rights violator, ranks 168 out of 180 on the press freedom index, persecutes LGBT, harms freedom of worship, is involved in war crimes and is now carrying out a policy of closure and starvation against the Armenian population of Artsakh,” Weiss told Public Radio of Armenia.

The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) has also expresses its profound regret and strong condemnation of the statement.

“As a European-Armenian organization the EAFJD acknowledges the sensitivity of the term, particularly in light of the immense suffering endured by the Jewish people during the Holocaust, and fully supports the importance of paying homage as well as preserving the memory of those tragic events. The term is not used as a historical comparison; rather, it is being utilized in accordance with the definition outlined in the United Nations’ Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide,” EAFJD said in a statement.

The EAFJD calls on the rabbis of the RCE to recognize the severity of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and stay true to the principles of justice and human rights as representatives of a nation that once urgently needed the support and empathy of the international community in its quest for justice.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Moscow Summons Armenian Envoy Over ‘Unfriendly’ Moves
Next Menendez Asks for Sanctions on Azerbaijan
Discover more cities:
Artsakh
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.