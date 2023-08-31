  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
35

Week

Latest articles of the week
Emmanuel Macron - LA FRANCOPHONIE SUMMIT
President of France Emmanuel Macron
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Macron Announces New Initiative to Help Artsakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
4
0

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday a new diplomatic initiative to increase international pressure on Azerbaijan to end its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Speaking to French ambassadors at a conference, Macron said he will “have an opportunity to speak this week with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.”
“We will demand full respect for the humanitarian Lachin Corridor’s functions. We will once again present a diplomatic initiative in this direction on the international level in order to increase pressure,” Macron added.
On August 25, the French Le Figaro newspaper reported that France plans to introduce a UN Security Council resolution regarding the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Azerbaijan Nab 3 More Artsakh Armenians on Bogus Charges
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhAzerbaijanFrance
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.