Macron Announces New Initiative to Help Artsakh

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday a new diplomatic initiative to increase international pressure on Azerbaijan to end its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking to French ambassadors at a conference, Macron said he will “have an opportunity to speak this week with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.”

“We will demand full respect for the humanitarian Lachin Corridor’s functions. We will once again present a diplomatic initiative in this direction on the international level in order to increase pressure,” Macron added.

On August 25, the French Le Figaro newspaper reported that France plans to introduce a UN Security Council resolution regarding the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor.