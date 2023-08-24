US Envoy Emphasizes Support For Armenia’s Sovereignty, Security on Trip to Border Region

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — United States Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has emphasized Washington’s support for the sovereignty and security of Armenia on a trip to the South Caucasus country’s region bordering on Azerbaijan.

The US embassy in Yerevan said in a Facebook post on Friday, August 18, that Kvien traveled to Vayots Dzor “to meet with local officials and observe the security situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.”

“The Ambassador met with the Governor of Vayots Dzor, the EU Monitoring Mission, and local military representatives, joined by Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts. Ambassador Kvien emphasized US support for Armenia’s sovereignty and security, as well as lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” it said.

While in Vayots Dzor Ambassador Kvien also traveled to Jermuk “to learn about the challenges and opportunities facing the city.” The embassy said that in Jermuk the US ambassador met with the town’s mayor and hosted a roundtable with business owners “to discuss the local economy and tourism sector.”

“Ambassador Kvien was impressed with the beautiful natural landscape and outdoor activities that make Jermuk a popular tourist destination,” the report said.

Jermuk, a resort town close to the border, was shelled by Azerbaijani troops during last September’s deadly fighting. The escalation during which Azerbaijani forces advanced their positions closer towards Jermuk also affected the town’s businesses largely dependent on local and international tourism.