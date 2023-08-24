  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
34

Week

Latest articles of the week
US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien (R) traveled to Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province “to observe the security situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.”
Armenia & Karabakh

US Envoy Emphasizes Support For Armenia’s Sovereignty, Security on Trip to Border Region

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
26
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — United States Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien has emphasized Washington’s support for the sovereignty and security of Armenia on a trip to the South Caucasus country’s region bordering on Azerbaijan.

The US embassy in Yerevan said in a Facebook post on Friday, August 18, that Kvien traveled to Vayots Dzor “to meet with local officials and observe the security situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.”

“The Ambassador met with the Governor of Vayots Dzor, the EU Monitoring Mission, and local military representatives, joined by Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts. Ambassador Kvien emphasized US support for Armenia’s sovereignty and security, as well as lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” it said.

While in Vayots Dzor Ambassador Kvien also traveled to Jermuk “to learn about the challenges and opportunities facing the city.” The embassy said that in Jermuk the US ambassador met with the town’s mayor and hosted a roundtable with business owners “to discuss the local economy and tourism sector.”

“Ambassador Kvien was impressed with the beautiful natural landscape and outdoor activities that make Jermuk a popular tourist destination,” the report said.

Jermuk, a resort town close to the border, was shelled by Azerbaijani troops during last September’s deadly fighting. The escalation during which Azerbaijani forces advanced their positions closer towards Jermuk also affected the town’s businesses largely dependent on local and international tourism.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Kvien, joined by the mayor of Jermuk, also reportedly visited a major mining project — Lydian’s Amulsar — to view their operations.

“The Amulsar project represents one of the biggest US investments in Armenia and we are proud that it is deploying western mining standards. The United States supports Armenia’s economic development and opportunities for US companies and investors to do business in a range of sectors,” the US embassy’s said on Facebook.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Ruben Vardanyan: No Matter What, There Will Be Resistance in Artsakh
Next UN Security Council Meeting Yields no Results
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.