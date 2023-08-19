EU Hypocrisy on Azerbaijan Deafening

The Armenian government has asked the UN Security Council for help to prevent a genocide, but there have only been words and no actions.

Luis Moreno Ocampo, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, warned that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh via starvation. For the past several weeks in Kornidzor, Armenia near the Lachin Corridor, 20 trucks carrying nearly 400 tons of food, medicine, and medical supplies have been prevented from entering the Lachin Corridor and are currently hoping for help from the international community to impact Azerbaijan’s decision of blockading Nagorno-Karabakh.

While Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has made statements trying to defend why food, medical supplies, medicine, and essential needs aren’t allowed to be transported to Nagorno-Karabakh, it is evident that Azerbaijan is planning to conduct a genocide of Armenians based on the actions and rhetoric of the Azerbaijani government. Azerbaijan first became an independent state in 1918, and it wasn’t until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 that it once again became an independent country. The Azerbaijani government has been commanded by the Aliyev family since 1993, and its government is said to be one of the most autocratic and totalitarian nations in global rankings. In 1999, President Heydar Aliyev stated that “the people of Azerbaijan saw the help of Turkey and we are grateful for that. Particularly in 1918-1919, when Ataturk cleansed his land of Armenians.” This is in reference to the Armenian Genocide in which Turkey killed 1.5 million Armenians. In 2004, Vladimir Kazimirov as co-Chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group stated that “Azerbaijan has actually started pursuing a policy of a total ‘cold war’ against Armenians. Any contacts with Armenians, even those on a societal level, are rejected and those who maintain contact are prosecuted.” In 2004 Ramil Safarov, a lieutenant in the Azerbaijani military, beheaded an Armenian in his sleep in Hungary, and was transferred to Azerbaijan with the promise of serving his sentence there, but was instead met with open arms by President Ilham Aliyev, given state awards/ribbons, financial assistance, and a home as a reward for the beheading. Azerbaijan’s former prime minister, Novruz Mammadov, commented on this matter, saying “this is great news for all of us. It is very touching to see this son of the homeland, who was thrown in jail after defending his country’s honor and dignity.” Azerbaijan’s Chief of Political Analysis, Elnur Aslanov, commented “heroes like Ramil Safarov with his bravery brought the second breath to the Azerbaijani society and people.” Azerbaijani MP Zeynab Khanlarova commented “Safarov is not just a hero of Azerbaijan, but an international hero. A monument should be made of him. He did the right thing to take the life of an Armenian.” In 2004, Colonel Ramiz Melikov of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan stated that “in 25 years, there will be no state of Armenia. These people have no right to live in this region.” In 2005, when a delegation of German officials from Bavaria visited Azerbaijan, the mayor of Baku, Hajibala Abutalybov exclaimed “Azerbaijan’s objective is the total annihilation of Armenians. You as Nazis exterminated Jewish people in the 1930s and 1940s, correct? Then you should understand us.”

There has been repeated evidence of Azerbaijan’s intentions of wanting to commit genocide. Now that Nagorno-Karabakh is surrounded and the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world is blockaded, Azerbaijan is planning a slow genocide via starvation. Since December, EU officials and MPs have voiced “concerns” and issued verbal statements in solidarity with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, but no EU country or heads of state of EU countries have made an effort to call for intervention in Azerbaijan to protect the Nagorno-Karabakh population. French MEP François-Xavier Bellamy stated that the EU’s decision on Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a case of Parliament vs. the Commission, and that the Parliament has voted to support introducing sanctions on Azerbaijan but the European Commission has made the decision to not listen.

In July 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited the capital of Azerbaijan to announce the agreement to double Azerbaijani gas imports to the EU. She also stated that the European Union decided to diversify away from Russia and to turn towards more reliable, trustworthy partners, such as Azerbaijan. In the same speech she added that “the European Union is committed to a secure, stable and prosperous South Caucasus.” Azerbaijan is the main destabilizer in the South Caucasus, has a historical record of human rights abuses, war crimes, and is considered to be on par with Afghanistan, Iraq, Cuba, Syria, and North Korea on freedom indexes.

The European Union is well aware of the ethnic cleansing that Azerbaijan wishes to impose on Nagorno-Karabakh, so the hypocrisy of the EU is deafening. If the EU wishes to maintain its image as a protector of human rights, democracy, and liberty, its leaders need to reverse their decision to maintain idle and apathetic to a potential genocide that could be prevented. The EU choosing to bolster totalitarian regimes hellbent on exterminating Armenians over promoting democracy, self-determination, and peace gives the impression that the European Union is in decay due to its indifference to Western values and morals.