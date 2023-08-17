67% of Azerbaijanis Believe Karabakh Armenians Will Be Killed or Displaced

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — A survey conducted by FOCUS Free Alliance of Euro-Asian Sociologists recently revealed some startling opinions in Azerbaijan.

According to the poll, almost 72 percent of the residents of Baku admit that they do not believe in peace with the Armenians.

At the same time, almost 62 percent believe that Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is now under blockade.

Opinions were divided about the fate of Karabakh though. Every third Azerbaijani believes that the Armenians will leave Karabakh, while every fourth believes that military force will be used.

A little more than 18 percent of respondents believe in the voluntary integration of Karabakh Armenians into Azerbaijani society. An absolute minority — less than 5 percent — believes that Karabakh will remain independent.

Anti-Armenian sentiments are strong in Azerbaijan, the survey says. Almost 43 percent of the respondents agreed that the Armenians of Karabakh would be killed, another 24 percent said that the Armenians would be driven out of their homes. Only 28 percent of Azerbaijanis agree to coexisting with the Karabakh Armenians and helping them.