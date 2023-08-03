ICC Prosecutor Offers Help to Artsakh

  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Luis Moreno Ocampo
Armenia & Karabakh

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BUENOS AIRES (Public Radio of Armenia) — Argentine lawyer, First Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (2003-2012) Luis Moreno Ocampo wrote several tweets this past week announcing his willingness to help Artsakh.

He noted that it is a great honor for him to help the Armenians of Artsakh.

He also intends to publish a report on Ilham Aliyev's actions against Artsakh within a week at the request of the Artsakh's President.

In one tweet he wrote, "Is the President of Azerbaijan committing genocide today? He can prevent the genocide in Artsakh and Armenia," with the hashtags #StopArmenianGenocideInArtsakh #StopArmenianGenocide2023.

On July 29, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, sent a letter to him asking for his expert opinion on whether the deepening blockade of Artsakh corresponds to the crime of genocide.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Previous Jerusalem Armenian Patriarchate's 98-Year Lease Details Revealed
Next Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chairs Statement Calling for Immediate International Action to Prevent Humanitarian Crisis in Artsakh
Artsakh
