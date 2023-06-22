Silent Siege of Nagorno-Karabakh echoes in the European Parliament

Gaïdz Minassian, a journalist with Le Monde newspaper, researcher and lecturer at Sciences Po Paris, shed geopolitical light on the conflict, pointing out that in 2020 it was not a question of a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but of a war between Nagorno-Karabakh and a coalition led by Azerbaijan, including Turkey and Pakistan. He pointed out that Europe is directly concerned by what is happening in this region of its eastern neighborhood, which can be called “Caucasian Europe,” adding that the three countries of the South Caucasus are part of the new European Political Community.

According to Minassian, the EU “seeks to establish peace in this region to make it a true crossroads, a buffer zone that can even participate in Europe’s ecological transition, while on the other hand, Russia would like to keep the region in a closed circle, following the 3+3 format (Russia, Turkey, Iran and Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan). Unfortunately, according to Minassian, Europe has not understood the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh, nor who it is dealing with in the person of President Aliyev, whose “racist, fascist and terrorist policies” are well documented. Faced with the two opposing approaches to resolving the conflict, Russia’s and the West’s, he also noted that “the blind spot in these negotiations is Karabakh. Nobody is talking about Karabakh.”

Pierre d’Argent, Professor of International Law at the Université Catholique de Louvain, member of the Institute of International Law and Counsel for Armenia before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), then took the floor to present the current case between Armenia and Azerbaijan before the ICJ, highlighting the practice of whataboutism, so dear to Azerbaijan. Indeed, every time Armenia submits a request to the ICJ, Azerbaijan immediately counter-attacks submitting a comparable request of its own. This mirror-effect strategy was also at work at the very moment of the event at the European Parliament, which was hosting the opening of a photo exhibition on “Karabagh after the war,” sponsored by the Azerbaijani Embassy. D’Argent explained the orders issued since 2021 in the current case, which notably concerns the unblocking of the Lachin corridor, emphasizing that these are legally binding orders. While Azerbaijan continues to be in breach of international law by not complying with these orders, the case before the ICJ represents, in his view, a United Nations monitoring body to ensure that what happens there does not take place completely behind a curtain that Azerbaijan would like to be as thick as possible.

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovachev, permanent rapporteur on Armenia at the European Parliament, presented the actions taken by the Parliament since the 44-day war in 2020, highlighting among others the urgent resolution on the situation of prisoners of war in May 2021 and the resolution on the blockade of the Latchine corridor in January 2023. He also referred to the two annual reports on the EU’s relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted in March of this year, which very clearly called on Azerbaijan to limit its rhetoric of hatred and called for confidence-building measures in order to be able to engage further in a genuine peace process.

Finally, Monseigneur Pascal Gollnisch, director of L’Oeuvre d’Orient, paid tribute to the Armenian people: we thought that having suffered such massacres and genocide deserved the right to live in respect and peace. What would we say if other genocidal peoples, of which we are aware, were to be attacked again in the same spirit?

Mgr Gollnisch also spoke of the threat to the Armenian cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, and of the support projects carried out in the region by L’Oeuvre d’Orient.