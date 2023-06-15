Aliyev: Opening of Corridor through Armenia Is Inevitable

BAKU (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev again has claimed that the opening of the “Zangezur corridor” – a corridor through the territory of Armenia – is “inevitable,” Interfax.az reported on June 13.

“Every time we meet [with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan], we discuss transport issues. In the current geopolitical conditions, the importance of the Middle Corridor is growing even more. The volume of cargo transportation through the Caspian Sea, further through the territory of Azerbaijan is increasing every year and will continue to increase. Therefore, we in Azerbaijan are expanding our transport and logistics capabilities,” Aliyev said in Baku on Tuesday, June 13.

According to him, at the recent talks, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey exchanged views on the “early opening of the Zangezur corridor.”

“The opening of the Zangezur corridor is inevitable. The sooner it opens, the better. In any case, we will increase our efforts in this direction. The opening of this corridor will create new opportunities for all countries and will positively affect business cooperation in the region,” Aliyev added.