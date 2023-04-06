Mirzoyan Visits Romania, Holds High-Level Meetings

Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan continues to spread hate speech and belligerent rhetoric on the highest levels, and regularly takes aggressive actions and is occupying around 150 square kilometers sovereign territory of Armenia.

“We believe that our colleagues, the international community will have an important role, by utilizing the respective tools and mechanisms, including by sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno Karabakh,” FM Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s readiness for constructive dialogue with Azerbaijan in an atmosphere void of hate speech, preconditions and belligerent rhetoric, seeking to reach peace and security in South Caucasus.

He added that Armenia has strong political will to achieve peace and stability in the region. Mirzoyan said that Armenia continues dialogue with Azerbaijan in spite of all difficulties.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received Mirzoyan on the same day.

Ciuca and Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in the Extended Black Sea Region – generated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which Moscow calls a “special military operation” but many Western countries label an “unprovoked act of aggression” – as well as the events after the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the developments of the peace process in the region.

Ciuca stressed the need to build on the good bilateral relations in order to increase the level of trade for the benefit of both countries. At the same time, Ciuca stressed the importance of stabilizing the region and the steps towards peace, announcing full support for the peace process launched by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and participation in the European peace mission in Armenia.

“The peace process must move forward and the situation in the region must be resolved on the basis of international law, with respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all states,” the Romanian Prime Minister said.

Mirzoyan also met with Vasile-Daniel Suciu, the Vice-Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania. After the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Vasile-Daniel Suciu took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition dedicated to the famous Romanian figure of Armenian descent, general Hakob Zadik (Iacob Zadik), held in the Chamber of Deputies. During the event, Varuzhan Pambukchyan, a Member of the Parliament of Romania, Chairman of the Group of National Minorities, and Varuzhan Voskanyan, First Vice-President of the Writers’ Union of Romania, Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Romania, gave remarks. The contribution of representatives of the Romanian-Armenian community to the socio-political, scientific, educational and cultural life of Romania during different periods of time was highlighted, one of the vivid examples of which is the activity of general Hakob Zadik, who was honored by Romania and other countries.

President of the Romanian Senate, Alina Gorghiu, believes that Romania and Armenia should strengthen the parliamentary dialogue, she wrote on Twitter, publishing a photo with Mirzoyan.

“Meeting with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in the Senate of Romania. Romania and Armenia should strengthen the parliamentary dialogue. We have discussed steps towards this. I am glad that the gender quota works in Armenia,” Gorgiu emphasized, expressing satisfaction that 36 percent of deputies in the Armenian parliament are women.

(Reports from Armenpress, panorama.am contributed to this story.)