Mirzoyan Visits Romania, Holds High-Level Meetings

BUCHAREST (Combined Sources) — Armenia’s Foreign Minister visited Romania on April 3 and 4 and held high-level meetings with various officials.
During his meeting with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu, he said Armenia views the European Union civilian mission on its international border with Azerbaijan as a “valuable instrument” for increasing security on the ground and contributing to peace and stability in the region.
Mirzoyan said he discussed a “broad circle” of issues of bilateral cooperation with Aurescu.
A 2023-2024 joint action plan was signed, he added.
“We’ve expressed our readiness to cooperate in the bilateral agenda, legal framework, regular political consultations, as well as in culture, education and science. We’ve expressed readiness to take steps in economic relations to utilize the entire potential in business ties,” Mirzoyan said.
The foreign ministers also discussed the effective implementation of Armenia-EU political and security dialogue and the Armenia-EU CEPA.