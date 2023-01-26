TCA Continues Artsakh Crisis Aid Campaign: How Much Longer Must the People of Artsakh Suffer?

WATERTOWN — The Armenians of Artsakh have been suffering direly due to the Azerbaijani blockade since December 12. After over a month, though this humanitarian crisis worsens, nominal international efforts to lift the blockade have not yet changed anything. The Artsakh government has implemented a rationing regime and has appealed to Armenians throughout the world for help.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of the United States and Canada has responded to that appeal and sent $10,300 immediately. A letter of January 20 from Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan confirms that this amount was shared among 103 families of victims. The aid was sent by TCA directly into the bank accounts of individual families, enabling them to purchase necessities despite straitened circumstances.

TCA will send another $10,000 by the end of next week as the first fruit of its fundraising campaign.

The time to act is now. The lives of the 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh are at stake. Moreover, if Armenian Artsakh is depopulated through coordinated Azerbaijani actions, the future of the Republic of Armenia itself will be in grave danger. Azerbaijan’s leaders already have occupied small bits of Armenia’s territory and even periodically lay claims to the Armenian capital of Yerevan as Azerbaijani.

There is a grave and urgent responsibility weighing upon all Armenians of the world. We each have the ability to concretely ameliorate people’s lives. Join the TCA effort and either send your checks made out to the Tekeyan Cultural Association, memo: Artsakh Aid, and mail them to Tekeyan Cultural Association, 755 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472 and in Canada, 825 Manoogian, St.-Laurent QC, H4L 1Z5; or make your donations online at https://givebutter.com/YCrT8P. For more information, email tcadirector@aol.com.