French Armenians Demonstrate in Support of Artsakh

PARIS — On Tuesday, December 27, a demonstration organized by a cultural and apolitical association (Union Franco-Arménienne), led by Arthur Arzoyan, was held on the “Parvis des Droits de l’Homme” of the Place du Trocadero in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower, in support of the Artsakh population. The aim of this demonstration was to draw attention to the human damage caused by the iniquitous blockade of Azerbaijan prohibiting any land connection with Armenia and to denounce a possible future humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

Various slogans were chanted, questioning the destructive Ilham Aliyev-Recep Tayyip Erdogan association, the pro-Azerbaijani posture of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and the danger for the sick people of Artsakh and the children, some of whom have been kept in Armenia since the broadcasting of the Junior Eurovision. This is due to the fact that the Azerbaijanis have obstructed passage through the Lachin corridor, as well as to food and fuel.

1 of 4

(All photos by author Jean Eckian.)