Demonstrators in Paris (photo Jean Eckian)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenians of Paris Demonstrate against Azerbaijan’s Aggression

Jean Eckian
PARIS — On Thursday, September 15, one thousand people gathered in Paris next to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest strongly against the premeditated aggression by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia. Among the slogans uttered by the demonstrators we could hear: “Stop Aliyev! Get out of Armenia!”  and “Panturkism = fascism.”

Some of the politicians at the demonstration (photo Jean Eckian)

Around twenty political personalities came to support the Armenian struggle, including Gabriel Attal, former Spokesman of the French government and today Minister of Public Action and Accounts.

Gabriel Attal (photo Jean Eckian)

In his speech, Ara Toranian, co-chairman of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), thanked France, which was almost the only power in the world to react diplomatically to the situation by referring the matter to the United Nations Security Council. He exclaimed: “Stop burying your head in the sand and give yourself the means to defend yourself!” and “If we don’t let anyone divide us, we will win,” pointing to the examples of Sardarabad in 1918 and Karabagh in the 1990s.

Ara Toranian (photo Jean Eckian)

Joining the demonstration was Berivan Firat, spokesperson for the Kurdish Democratic Council in France. With verve she said: “The struggle of the Armenians is the struggle of the oppressed peoples – it is my struggle…Today, I am Armenian…Erdogan is a danger for the Kurds, for the Armenians, for the Syriacs, but also for France, for the West, for our youth and the generations to come.”

Berivan Firat, center (photo Jean Eckian)

Mourad Papazian, co-president of the CCAF, declared: “Today, Baku is attacking the Republic of Armenia, a sovereign territory recognized by the UN. It is not allowed to attack a territory recognized by the UN without receiving a response from the UN.…We fear for Armenia, its security and its people. We must find a way to ensure peace for the Armenians of the Republic of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Mourad Papazian (photo Jean Eckian)
From left, Mourad Papazian, Gabriel Attal, Ara Toranian (photo Jean Eckian)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
