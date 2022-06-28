Pashinyan: ‘Baku Is Trying to Legitimize Another War’

YEREVAN (JAMnews) — “Baku wants to legitimize another war, therefore it refuses dialogue, publicly accusing Armenia [of refusing to participate in the negotiations],” the Armenian Prime Minister said on June 27. After a five-month break, Nikol Pashinyan held another online press conference, boycotted by a majority of media outlets.
Speaking about the complicated relations with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan stressed that the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region is the obligation of both countries. This is not a unilateral demand to Armenia, but a point of a joint statement signed with Azerbaijan on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.
“But Azerbaijan is trying to resolve the issue in a way that would leave Armenia in the blockade,” Pashinyan stressed.
According to him, the choice of routes for unblocking the region is small, a maximum of five options can be considered. But Baku is trying to politicize this technical issue, the prime minister believes:
“No one can be more interested in the issue of [unblocking] routes than we are․ Because we are faced with the task of sending as much international transit as possible along these roads, which will bring income to Armenia”.
According to the prime minister, Baku wants to legitimize a new war.