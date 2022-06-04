  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

A happy young Armenian fan
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureVideos

Armenia Defeats Ireland in International Soccer Tournament: Video Report

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
78
0

YEREVAN — Armenia defeated Ireland with the minimal 1:0 margin necessary to clinch victory, even though the Armenian national squad scored two goals; the first one by Tigran Barsegian at the 51st minute was dismissed as the goal check established Barsegian was offside. Slovan Bratislava’s striker Barsegian dropped to his knees when the referees hoisted the offside flag.

The score

The guests prevailed during the first half: statistically, the Irish squad possessed the soccer ball 66% of the time. It made six strikes to the goals: Davit Yurchenko, the Armenian goalkeeper, saved his squad several times. The Armenian team made only one strike.

The match took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

 

Right after the first half was over, an Armenian fan ran into the field and, despite the stewards’ attempts to catch him, made his way to Varazdat Haroyan and got the central defenders T-Shirt as a reward. After the break, perhaps it was Barsegian’s dismissed goal that substantially shifted the game, inspiring the hosts to play more actively. The Irish squad had a big part of the second half to play defense.

Time outs were allowed due to hot weather conditions in Yerevan

The winning goal arrived at the 75th minute when Eduard Spertsian scored with an impressive effort from a distance. In the remaining time, the Armenian squad played both deep defense and offense as well. Near the end of the game and especially during the extra four minutes added to the main time, the Irish soccer players made several attempts to salvage the game. Their goalkeeper was even spotted practically near the center of the field; however, they never converted this dominance into a goal. The final whistle sealed a victorious three scores for the Armenian squad and the first Irish defeat after eight consecutive victories in their international games.

Armenian fans at the match

The Armenian players were very motivated today, noted Joaquin Caparros, the Armenian squad’s coach,after the game. Armenia played its first UEFA Nations League game as a member of the B league.

The League of Nations is viewed as the third full national, international tournament for Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) members next to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)’s World Cup and the European championship. This newly set up tournament breaks Europe’s 55 teams into four leagues based on their FIFA ranking. Accordingly, the A-league brings together the top squads, and the subsequent leagues consist of the following national teams; among the B, C, and D leagues the team that wins is promoted to the higher league. In 2020, the Armenian squad prevailed in League C and was elevated to the B group. Today’s win kicked off the new set of games in the B League. In a matter of 10 days, the Yerevan squad will play against Scotland (June 8, Glasgow, Scotland), Ukraine (June 11, Lodz, Poland), and Scotland again (June 14, Yerevan).

The following video segment by Armenian Mirror-Spectator Video Correspondent Haykaram Nahapetyan presents Spertsian’s goal and Barsegian’s goal without the score, as well as other exciting moments of the game.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
