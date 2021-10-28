German Woman Convicted of a Crime Against Humanity in Death of Yazidi Child

By Melissa Eddy
BERLIN (New York Times) — A criminal court in Munich sentenced a German convert to Islam to 10 years in prison on Monday, October 25, finding the woman guilty of supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and a crime against humanity for leaving a 5-year-old Yazidi girl to die of thirst in the scorching heat.
The sentencing of the 30-year-old woman, identified only as Jennifer W., in keeping with German privacy law, brought to a close one of the highest-profile cases involving crimes committed by an Islamic State member against the Yazidi people.
The child and her mother were among thousands of Yazidi women and girls abducted and sold to ISIS as slaves. They were being held captive by Jennifer W. and her husband and forced to work under dire conditions over several months in 2015, the girl’s mother told the court. The husband would beat them, the mother said, while Jennifer W. did nothing to stop him.
Prosecutors said the girl died at the couple’s home in Falluja, Iraq. She was being punished for wetting the bed, her mother said.
Even though the girl’s death occurred in Iraq, Germany was able to prosecute Jennifer W. because she is a German citizen.