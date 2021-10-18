TCA Sustainable Assistance Program Continues to Help Berdzor Refugees in Armenia

“One of the vivid memories of my childhood is the ceremony of squeezing out honey, when my whole family was assembled together. This was all before the war, and the unfortunate war deprived us of the opportunity to enjoy those pleasant moments.

After the war, good people appeared in our lives, who offered us helped, and tried to ease our life, which had turned into a nightmare, with their good deeds. Arto Manoukian, a board member of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Canada [and the United States], for whom philanthropy is a way of life, provided five bee colonies to several families in Vayots Dzor, including ours. We moved the bee colonies to my grandfather’s ancestral home, in Herher village of the Vayots Dzor province. It is true that I am very afraid of bee stings, but I follow the work of the bees with love and interest.

I like their diligence, friendliness, their ability to communicate with one other, the division of labor, and, most importantly, the blessing created by their work – honey. We even managed to enjoy the first bountiful gift they gave us and treat the neighbors. I will tell you about its immortal taste later.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I would like to express my thanks to all those people, who organized, implemented, and provided, and returned me to my childhood memories about my native Berdzor. I hope the program will continue and many of my friends will also be able to benefit from the support of people who create and do good.

Thank you Tekeyan for standing by our side. Of course, this was not the first time. My school was becoming more beautiful day by day through your help and that of other benefactors, but the unfortunate war left our dreams unfinished.”

A second student attests: “I, Rafik Aleksanyan, was born and raised in Berdzor of the Artsakh Republic. I received my education at the Vahan Tekeyan School, which was renovated by the Tekeyan [Cultural] Association in recent years. After the unfortunate war, we moved to the village of Malishka in the province of Vayots Dzor. The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada extended a helping hand to a number of families displaced from Artsakh. I express my deep gratitude to all the organizers of the union, for giving me and my family two heads of cattle at this difficult time. May God bless you and may my nation never see war. Thank you!”