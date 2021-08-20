Russia Dismisses Aliyev’s Call To Stop Arming Armenia

By Aza Babayan

MOSCOW (azatutyun.am) – Supplying weapons to other countries is Moscow’s sovereign right, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, August 19, when asked to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s call to stop arming Armenia.

In an interview to CNN Turk television on August 14 the Azerbaijani leader argued that while the Armenian people and their leadership “have put up with the defeat” in last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan, continuing to arm Armenia appears “illogical.”

Aliyev referred to the August 11 statement by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu about the start of military supplies to Armenia made during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Arshak Karapetian in Moscow.

“We expect that Russia will stop arming Armenia, we don’t see it at the moment,” Aliyev said.

At a news briefing on August 19, Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, reminded that Russia has supplied weapons not only to Armenia, its key military and political ally in the South Caucasus, but also to Azerbaijan.