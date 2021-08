Armenian Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov Wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov won bronze at Tokyo Olympics, raising Armenia’s medal count to four. The lightweight boxer lost his final bout to Keyshawn Davis of the United States 5:0 on Friday, August 6․ Bachkov reached the semifinals by defeating Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov 5-0 August 3.

Gymnast Artur Davtyan won Armenia’s first medal at the Olympics in Tokyo on August 2. The next day, weightlifter Simon Martirosyan and wrestler Artur Aleksanyan snatched a silver medal each.