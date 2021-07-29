Armenian Border Villages Remain Partially Surrounded

By Gevorg Gyulumyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

VARDENIS, Armenia – Though not widely reported, throughout the day (July 29), Azerbaijanis were firing irregularly, sometimes single shots and sometimes in continuing bursts. Though the villagers of Sotk, Kut, Azat, Geghamabak, Norabak, Jaghatsadzor, Lower Shorzha, Upper Shorzha and some other villages in the region are exposed to immediate acts of aggression, they must continue their daily lives.

They are deprived of the means of living as they cannot earn a living. Winter approaches but agriculture, which is practically the only source of income, has been paralyzed. People do not know what to do and the state has not taken any initiatives aside from making promises, which so far remain only on paper.

To make this clearer, I present some evidence which for the most part has been assembled by Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

The villages of Kut, Jaghatsadzor, Geghamabak, Norabak, Azat, Lower Shorzha and Upper Shorzha have been deprived of their main pastures, grasslands and arable lands. The scarcity of animal feed has led to its cost to double or triple, and as a result animals are subject to mass killings. People are not yet sure whether they will be able to harvest their wheat and barley fields, or whether the Azerbaijanis may prevent this.