First High-Level Greek-Turkish Diplomatic Talks in a Year Descend into Verbal Spat during News Conference

ANKARA (RT) – A press conference by the Turkish and Greek foreign ministers after a key meeting on Thursday, April 15 quickly descended into an exchange of mutual accusations, suggesting the two states still have plenty of issues to settle.

Tensions have been running particularly high between the two NATO members since last August, when Ankara sent a research vessel into disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean, believed to be rich with natural resources. The move saw both countries escalate and mobilize military vessels and planes. Ankara eventually recalled its research ship, but Athens kept actively campaigning for the EU to slap “meaningful” sanctions on Turkey over its aggressive behavior.

And this is not the only point of contention between the sides, which also have conflicting claims over air space, the island of Cyprus, and the status of several islands in the Aegean Sea, among other things.

The first visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Ankara since the outbreak of the Mediterranean crisis was seen as an opportunity to start improving bilateral relations, but things didn’t go totally smoothly.

The press conference after his meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu started in a positive manner, with the Greek guest offering support to Turkey’s bid to join the EU and speaking positively about resetting ties.

But moods changed instantly when Dendias stressed that violations of Greek sovereignty by Turkey would be countered with sanctions.