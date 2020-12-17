Armenia, Artsakh Declare Three Days of National Mourning

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenia and Artsakh will hold three days of national mourning starting from December 19, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan informed.

“The 40th day of the end of the Karabakh war, that lasted for 44 days, ends on December 19. An agreement was reached with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to declare three days of national mourning in Armenia and Artsakh in memory of those who fell while defending the homeland,” Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

“Their names will stay forever in our hearts and on pages of history books, compel us to continue their patriotic work in our future march. Thus, it will be a mourning of pain, pride, and commitment for the Armenian people,” added Harutyunyan.