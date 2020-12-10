Opposition Protests Resume as Pashinyan Ignores Ultimatum to Resign

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — A coalition of 16 Armenian opposition parties urged supporters to again take to the streets after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ignored their ultimatum to resign and pave the way for snap parliamentary elections on December 8.

The parties making up a “homeland salvation front” had issued the ultimatum as they rallied thousands of supporters in Yerevan on Friday, December 4. They had given Pashinyan until December 8 at noon to step down or face a nationwide campaign of “civil disobedience” over his handling of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh that resulted in heavy Armenian casualties and territorial losses.

The prime minister has continued to reject these demands through his aides and political allies. They have said that he is determined to stick to his six-month plan to “restore stability” in Armenia.

“As you can see, Nikol Pashinyan has not tendered his resignation,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a leader of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), said in a video address to opposition supporters. “Therefore, from now on, until 5 p.m., Armenia’s citizens have a legitimate right to take peaceful civil disobedience actions to protest and make their demands heard.”

Saghatelian, whose party is a key driving force behind the protests, urged Armenian security forces not to “execute Nikol Pashinyan’s illegal orders and use force against the people.”

“Nikol, you will have to go in any case. Leave without upheavals … Your departure is vital for our people and state,” he said.