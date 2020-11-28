Remembering Senior Lieutenant Gevorg Arshakyan: Friend, Patriot, Hero

During those months, Gevorg was always talking about so many of his goals and ideas for Armenia, and how he was already thinking about all of the things he’d like to do when he came back from his military service. And then just like that the time for his military swearing ceremony and graduation approached. I joined alongside his friends and family who came to watch him pledge his allegiance to Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University. And if it wasn’t already clear how important Gevorg was to his community and peers, there were well over 20 people there to see him, when most had only a few family members and maybe one or two friends come to watch.

It was a hot, dry Yerevan day, and Gevorg was alongside the other graduates standing under the sun in full military gear, for what must have been at least an hour. When he finally was called up to swear allegiance to the military, and finished, the amount of applause and cheers from our crowd was so loud that anybody who didn’t know Gevorg quickly figured out just how big of a beloved figure he was. After swearing in, there were a few speeches given, and of course, Gevorg was one of the few to speak. Speaking on behalf of his graduating class, he said, “We made a pledge, so our country could be eternal. We made this choice willingly. For our nation to become better. For our generations live in a safer and more peaceful country.” After the speeches, the swearing in ceremony ended, and Gevorg met us outside the gates of the university. Despite being in the hot sun for so long, he still came out with a smile on his face to greet his friends, take pictures, and thank them for coming. After that, we ended going back together to his house, where I briefly met his family. They were so proud of Gevorg, their only son, who would be going off soon to protect the motherland.

After the ceremony, there were still a few days until Gevorg would officially be deployed, and I remember meeting with Gevorg the night before he would be deployed to say goodbye. A couple of his neighborhood friends had gathered with us too, and we talked, and talked, and talked through the evening. I remember Gevorg saying he didn’t know if he’d be going to sleep that night, but what the reason was escapes my mind. Eventually, the time came to say goodbye, and we parted ways.

That was the last day I saw Gevorg. For two years he served in Mataghis, Artsakh, and was a beloved officer of the military, having a big impact on all those who had the honor to know him. I’m certain they felt the same we all felt when we met him. There’s a phrase in Armenian that people use to describe individuals who are very revered, that roughly translates to “Big with a capital letter.” Gevorg was especially “Big” in this sense, in all aspects of his life. I never really got a chance to know the details of Gevorg’s life during his military service, but from the brief messages he got a chance to send during that time, he never once complained. I would sometimes find out some details on how Gev was doing through one of his friends, who more regularly spoke to him over the phone, and he too said Gev was always positive.

When Gevorg finished his military service, it was August 2020, and I remember feeling such joy knowing he’d finally be back home and get to continue fulfilling all the amazing things he had planned for Armenia. In the time he was back, Gevorg did not delay. He enrolled again in YSU to pursue master’s degrees in philosophy, law and human resources. Always an active member in student government as an undergraduate, upon returning, Gevorg was elected chairman of the Scientific-Educational Commission of YSU Student Council. In addition to continuing his education, he also began working as a military studies teacher at the Hay Aspet School. He was even interviewed by Shant TV after taking on the position. Gevorg explained that he thought the role of a teacher was not simply teaching students the material, but to discipline children, share one’s life experience, and more importantly, prepare them to be good citizens worthy of their country.

Sadly, Gevorg’s time on this earth to share his values and talents was cut too short. The war Azerbaijan waged against Artsakh beginning on September 27 took the lives of many, and Senior Lieutenant Gevorg Arshakyan was no exception. Even though Gevorg had finished his two years of compulsory military service, he volunteered to go back and sacrifice his life to protect our homeland. His aunt described in a television interview about his final days that the closed door in their house could not stop Gevorg from going to volunteer – his decision was final. If they didn’t let him leave through the front door, he threatened to jump out from the window. Eventually his family gave in and let him leave. Senior Lieutenant Arshakyan lost his life in the defense of Shushi on November 7, 2020. His 24th birthday was just 5 days later.