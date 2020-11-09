Pashinyan Signs Peace Treaty with Azerbaijan, Russia, Surrendering Shushi

In a frantic day of fighting Monday, Azerbaijan also accidentally downed a Russian military helicopter, killing two Russian service personnel and injuring a third.

Pashinyan has come in for harsh criticism at home for military losses, with 17 Armenian opposition parties calling for his resignation Monday.

Angry protests in Yerevan erupted in reaction to Pashinyan’s announcement. Armenian protesters stormed the government headquarters in Yerevan, an AFP journalist said. Several thousand protesters had gathered outside the government building and a few hundred entered, ransacking offices and breaking windows, after Pashinyan announced the deal with Azerbaijan and Russia.

He said signing the deal was “unbelievably painful for me and our people,” but took the “decision as a result of a deep analysis of the military situation.”

Three previous ceasefire agreements broke down within minutes of being signed.

Pashinyan’s statement appears below:

Dear compatriots, sisters and brothers. I personally made a very hard decision for me and all of us.

I have signed a statement on the termination of the Karabakh war with Russian and Azerbaijani presidents from 01.00 pm. The text of the statement that has already been published is unbelievably painful for me and our people.

I made that decision as a result of a deep analysis of the military situation and appreciation of the people who have the best possession of the situation. Also based on the belief that this is the best solution in the situation created. I’ll write a message about it in the coming days.

It’s not a victory, but there’s no defeat until you know yourself. We will never know ourselves and this should be the start of our national unity, rebirth era.

We need to analyze our years of independence to plan our future and not repeat the mistakes of the past.

I kneel down to all our victims. I bow down to all our soldiers, killers, generals, volunteers who protected and protected their homeland with their lives. They have saved Artsakh by their personalities.

We fought till the end. And we will win. Artsakh is standing.

“Long live Armenia. Long live Artsakh.”

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said he agreed to end the war, taking into account the current difficult situation, in order to avoid further heavy human losses and the complete loss of Artsakh.

Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page that they had been discussing all day with Pashinyan the steps to be taken to end the hostilities, he had received the consent of the overwhelming majority of the deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched an air-to-air missile attack on Artsakh, targeting both military facilities and civilian infrastructure, including in Stepanakert.

(Panarmenian.net contributed to this report.)