Pashinyan Signs Peace Treaty with Azerbaijan, Russia, Surrendering Shushi

YEREVAN (Moscow Times) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh with immediate effect.
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan first made the announcement on Facebook early Tuesday morning Yerevan time.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed details of the deal, brokered by Moscow, minutes later in a televised statement.
“I have signed a statement on the termination of the Karabakh war along with the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents,” Pashinyan wrote.
The agreement came into effect at 01:00 local time — minutes before the announcements.
The deal provides for “the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Putin said.