Manoogian Leads Way for Michigan State House Resolution Condemning Azeri and Turkish Aggression

LANSING, Mich. — At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, after a “marathon” Tuesday session that extended through the night, the House of Representatives of Michigan passed a resolution (Resolution 319) condemning Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s aggression against the Armenians of Artsakh.

The resolution, the first of its kind on state level, was introduced by State Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham). It is important to add, that Michigan’s legislature is one of a handful of State legislatures in the country to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, and as seen in the resolution, Artsakh is referenced as an independent country.

The resolution, after outlining the history of the conflict, states:

“…now, therefore, be it

Resolved by the House of Representatives, That we condemn Azerbaijan’s coordinated offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh and denounce Turkish interference in the conflict; and be it further

Resolved, That we urge the United States Department of State to work with the co-chairs of the Minsk Group and the governments of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Artsakh to achieve a long-lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict; and be it further