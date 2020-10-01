October 1: War Continues As France, Russia and US Confirm Presence of Foreign Fighters

YEREVAN and STEPANAKERT (Combined Sources) — The following were among the developments on October 1 of the military action launched against Armenia and Artsakh on September 27.

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has decided to recall its Ambassador from Israel for consultations, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on October 1.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry has clearly expressed its position over the Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan. This issue has always been on our bilateral agenda. Providing modern arms by Israel to Azerbaijan is inadmissible for us, we have many times used our diplomatic channels to tell our Israeli partners about it and mentioned that it’s particularly insulting when it takes place when Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey, carried out a large-scale aggression against Artsakh and Armenia. The Israeli side continues providing arms to Azerbaijan and this behavior is inadmissible for us. Given the aforementioned, the Foreign Ministry has decided to recall the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Israel for consultations’’, Naghdalyan said.

There are media reports that two airplanes carrying arms landed in Azerbaijan from Israel today. In 2016, during the 4-day April war between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani forces used Israeli drones.

Several reporters were injured. Two French reporters from Le Monde were injured seriously in Martuni by Azerbaijani shelling. In addition, a cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel, a reporter of 24News, Deputy chief editor of Russian“Dozhd” were wounded as Azeri forces shelled the town of Martuni.

The Azerbaijani armed forces also targeted a vehicle transporting the crew of the Agence France-Presse (AFP) international news agency in Artsakh.

Two of the three Azeri warplanes that were shot down by Artsakh on October 1 were SU-25s, while the other one was a newer generation aircraft, a military expert said.

The Azeri air force has lost a total of 4 warplanes since they launched the offensive against Artsakh on September 27.

Days after the outbreak of the fighting in the Artsakh region, a high-ranking official in the US Defense Department confirmed the validity of the information that spoke about sending hundreds of Syrian mercenaries from Turkey to support Azerbaijan.

The official, who asked not to be named, revealed to Sky News Arabia “The reports and information that spoke about dozens of trips between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the past days to transport hundreds of Syrian mercenaries are proven and correct.”