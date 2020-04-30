  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Still Rising

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The novel coronavirus continues rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 1867 on Tuesday, April 28. A total of 866 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 30 have died.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 511 in Georgia, where six people have died from Covid-19 complications. 5085 people are quarantined, and 558 are watched by doctors across the country.

In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase ever with 6411 new cases, bringing the total number to 93 558. The country has also confirmed 867 deaths so far.

A total of 1717 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, 22 of whom have died as a result.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 5,877, a health ministry spokesman said, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 92,584.

In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 2,900 lives, while 112,261 have tested positive for the disease.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
