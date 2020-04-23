  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Yerevan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Foreign Minister Lavrov Supports Return of Lands to Azerbaijan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

YEREVAN (Mediamax, Armenpress) —  Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated on Tuesday, April 21, that the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be achieved through compromise.

He made that statement while commenting on the remarks earlier in the day of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that a stage-by-stage option of the settlement is being actively discussed.

The above option refers to Armenia evacuating and returning territories around Karabakh that were taken as an insurance policy against an Azeri invasion.

“There have been and will be no concessions. The Armenian sides will never exercise that approach,” said Mnatsakanyan.

According to Mnatsakanyan, the Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been as transparent as possible regarding this matter in the last two years.

“We expressed our stance and our approaches very clearly. Foreign Minister Lavrov’s statement referred to many documents, including the documents which were discussed in the last two years. These approaches appeared in 2014 and 2016 and they are unacceptable for the Armenian side.

“Since 2018, the talks on the Karabakh conflict have been limited to the discussion and assessment of the approaches which the sides exercised in particular periods of time. The option of settlement, suggested in 2014, is not on the negotiation table now. We have expressed our stance clearly, stating that security is the priority for the Armenian sides,” said Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

According to him, the principle of self-determination is also a key element in the negotiations for the Armenian sides.

“Those who think that it is possible to negotiate one thing and present another to the public are wrong. No decision can be made without the people of Artsakh,” added Mnatsakanyan.

Lavrov also addressed the issue of Russia not reducing the price of gas for Amrenia despite the global decrease.

“I think that of course allies should be provided with economic advantages, but when the price has reached where it is now, it is necessary to take into account that there are concrete commitments by contracts,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said earlier Moscow has received proposals on reducing the gas price.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
“I am confident that while observing the applications, and recently applications were received from our Belarussian and Armenian partners, our allied relations, of course, are under consideration,” Lavrov said.

 

