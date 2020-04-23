Foreign Minister Lavrov Supports Return of Lands to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Mediamax, Armenpress) — Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated on Tuesday, April 21, that the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be achieved through compromise.

He made that statement while commenting on the remarks earlier in the day of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that a stage-by-stage option of the settlement is being actively discussed.

The above option refers to Armenia evacuating and returning territories around Karabakh that were taken as an insurance policy against an Azeri invasion.

“There have been and will be no concessions. The Armenian sides will never exercise that approach,” said Mnatsakanyan.

According to Mnatsakanyan, the Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been as transparent as possible regarding this matter in the last two years.

“We expressed our stance and our approaches very clearly. Foreign Minister Lavrov’s statement referred to many documents, including the documents which were discussed in the last two years. These approaches appeared in 2014 and 2016 and they are unacceptable for the Armenian side.