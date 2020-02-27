Armenia to Suspend Air and Land Travel with Iran

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — The Armenian Government is expected to suspend travel with Iran for two weeks, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on February 23.

“Based on Article 16 of the Law on State Border of the Republic of Armenia, which deals with the temporary cessation of communication across the state border in the event of the spread of infectious diseases, the government will make an extraordinary decision to suspend communication with the Islamic Republic of Iran for two weeks,” the prime minister said.

In particular, Iran-Armenia air travel and the entry of people through the Meghri border crossing to Armenia will be suspended.

The Coronavirus Prevention Commission was scheduled to meet on Monday, February 24 to discuss the next steps, possible scenarios and measures to follow.

Iran’s health ministry raised the death toll from the new coronavirus to eight Sunday.

There were now 43 confirmed cases of the illness in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told state TV.